2242 46TH STREET NW

Large 3500+SF renovated custom-built classic home in the Foxhall-Palisades neighborhood of DC. This beautiful home features a formal living room w/fireplace, formal dining room, library, family room w/fireplace and 72~ flat screen TV w/surround system, SS appliances/granite countertops, gleaming HW floors! 3 large bedrooms upstairs + finished attic, lower level au-pair suite. Outdoor patio w/fireplace for alfresco dining. Walking distance from the Field School, Key Elementary, W Street Park and Foxhall Playground and Park. Minutes to Georgetown and Downtown Arlington.