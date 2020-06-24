All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2242 46TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2242 46TH STREET NW
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

2242 46TH STREET NW

2242 46th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2242 46th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Large 3500+SF renovated custom-built classic home in the Foxhall-Palisades neighborhood of DC. This beautiful home features a formal living room w/fireplace, formal dining room, library, family room w/fireplace and 72~ flat screen TV w/surround system, SS appliances/granite countertops, gleaming HW floors! 3 large bedrooms upstairs + finished attic, lower level au-pair suite. Outdoor patio w/fireplace for alfresco dining. Walking distance from the Field School, Key Elementary, W Street Park and Foxhall Playground and Park. Minutes to Georgetown and Downtown Arlington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 46TH STREET NW have any available units?
2242 46TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 46TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2242 46TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 46TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2242 46TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 46TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2242 46TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2242 46TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2242 46TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2242 46TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 46TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 46TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2242 46TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2242 46TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2242 46TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 46TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 46TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University