2220 Q STREET SE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM
2220 Q STREET SE
2220 Q Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2220 Q Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
ceiling fan
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
Bus stop right outside! Cute and private 1 br apartment with all you need. Water & heat included in rent. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 Q STREET SE have any available units?
2220 Q STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2220 Q STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Q STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Q STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2220 Q STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Q STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Q STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Q STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Q STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Q STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Q STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
