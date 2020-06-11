All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1816 T Street South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1816 T Street South East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1816 T Street South East

1816 T Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1816 T Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you a 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in the residential area of Southeast. Minutes away from the Navy Yard and Downtown DC! This home consist of 3 bedrooms with central air and heat along with ceiling fans, 2 full baths, renovated basement, full washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, deck, fenced yard and off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please give Glenn a call/text to schedule a tour @ 240-498-4477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 T Street South East have any available units?
1816 T Street South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 T Street South East have?
Some of 1816 T Street South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 T Street South East currently offering any rent specials?
1816 T Street South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 T Street South East pet-friendly?
No, 1816 T Street South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1816 T Street South East offer parking?
No, 1816 T Street South East does not offer parking.
Does 1816 T Street South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 T Street South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 T Street South East have a pool?
No, 1816 T Street South East does not have a pool.
Does 1816 T Street South East have accessible units?
No, 1816 T Street South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 T Street South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 T Street South East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University