1816 T Street South East

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you a 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in the residential area of Southeast. Minutes away from the Navy Yard and Downtown DC! This home consist of 3 bedrooms with central air and heat along with ceiling fans, 2 full baths, renovated basement, full washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, deck, fenced yard and off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please give Glenn a call/text to schedule a tour @ 240-498-4477.