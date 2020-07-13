Louis at 14th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access

Where:Live among the nightlife, restaurants, bars, and shops of the most desirable district, and don’t be surprised by your friend’s envy. The Louis is the premier modern addition to the U Street corridor. All of D.C. is your backdrop with city and monumental views as you entertain on the amenity level and transport yourself to a staycation on the amenity pool level. You don’t have to go far as the metro, shops, restaurants, grocery store, and entertainment is right out your front door. What:The Louis is more than an apartment building; it is your community. All the authenticity, creativity, and fun the U street corridor has to offer converges in your new home. The history of 14th and U is rich and unique, and The Louis honors that history with it’s clean lines, monochromatic tones, and vintage-inspired accents. You’ll experience luxurious, sustainable living at The Louis, while enjoying amenities that reflect the U street corridor by bringing you and your neighbors together.