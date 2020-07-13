All apartments in Washington
Louis at 14th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Louis at 14th

Open Now until 6pm
1920 14th St NW · (858) 413-9686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 430 · Avail. now

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,992

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,741

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 732 · Avail. now

$2,804

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Louis at 14th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Where:Live among the nightlife, restaurants, bars, and shops of the most desirable district, and don’t be surprised by your friend’s envy. The Louis is the premier modern addition to the U Street corridor. All of D.C. is your backdrop with city and monumental views as you entertain on the amenity level and transport yourself to a staycation on the amenity pool level. You don’t have to go far as the metro, shops, restaurants, grocery store, and entertainment is right out your front door. What:The Louis is more than an apartment building; it is your community. All the authenticity, creativity, and fun the U street corridor has to offer converges in your new home. The history of 14th and U is rich and unique, and The Louis honors that history with it’s clean lines, monochromatic tones, and vintage-inspired accents. You’ll experience luxurious, sustainable living at The Louis, while enjoying amenities that reflect the U street corridor by bringing you and your neighbors together.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 15 month lease term options
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $600 One Time Amenity Fee. $400 Security deposit.
Additional: $15/month trash removal fee. Water and Electricity for the apartment are individually metered but not included in the rent. Resident pays a small share of the common area electric and gas based on the occupancy and square footage of the apartment. $3.25 admin fee on each monthly utility bill.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers. Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals:Tarantulas, Piranhas; Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws); Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: $225/month for a reserved parking spot Subject to availability. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: 4x4x10 - $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Louis at 14th have any available units?
Louis at 14th has 19 units available starting at $1,947 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Louis at 14th have?
Some of Louis at 14th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Louis at 14th currently offering any rent specials?
Louis at 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Louis at 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, Louis at 14th is pet friendly.
Does Louis at 14th offer parking?
Yes, Louis at 14th offers parking.
Does Louis at 14th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Louis at 14th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Louis at 14th have a pool?
Yes, Louis at 14th has a pool.
Does Louis at 14th have accessible units?
No, Louis at 14th does not have accessible units.
Does Louis at 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Louis at 14th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Louis at 14th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

