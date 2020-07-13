Louis at 14th

Lease Length: 3 - 15 month lease term optionsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $600 One Time Amenity Fee. $400 Security deposit.
Additional: $15/month trash removal fee. Water and Electricity for the apartment are individually metered but not included in the rent. Resident pays a small share of the common area electric and gas based on the occupancy and square footage of the apartment. $3.25 admin fee on each monthly utility bill.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers. Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals:Tarantulas, Piranhas; Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws); Weight limit: 50 lbs