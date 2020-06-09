Rent Calculator
1815 BENNING ROAD NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1815 BENNING ROAD NE
1815 Benning Road Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1815 Benning Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE have any available units?
1815 BENNING ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1815 BENNING ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 BENNING ROAD NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 BENNING ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE offer parking?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE does not offer parking.
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 BENNING ROAD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 BENNING ROAD NE does not have units with air conditioning.
