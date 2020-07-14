All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

2900 Adams Mill

Open Now until 6pm
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest · (202) 816-6827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free rent and deposit reduced to $99 with approved credit! All utilities included!
Location

2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2900 Adams Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
2900 Adams Mill is located on a quiet tree-lined street, with views overlooking Rock Creek Park from the highly sought after Adams Morgan neighborhood in DC.

This historic building has been was restored in 2019 with contemporary amenities, to include controlled fob access throughout, a smart package storage system, a new roof deck with sweeping views and a landscaped courtyard with grill stations and outdoor dining areas. We are pet friendly and walkable Rock Creek Park, as well as a number of smaller community parks.

We are now offering studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments!

Each apartment features European finishes with Bosch appliances, Caesarstone Quartz countertops, German cabinets by Bauformat, Parador hardwood floors, custom closets by Elfa and Raumplus, spa-inspired rain showers, in-unit washers/dryers and dishwashers.

At 2900 Adams Mill, you will enjoy the serene setting just steps from the National Zoo, several bus and metro lines, award winning cuisine and coffee shops, pri

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75
Parking Details: . . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Adams Mill have any available units?
2900 Adams Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Adams Mill have?
Some of 2900 Adams Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Adams Mill currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Adams Mill is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free rent and deposit reduced to $99 with approved credit! All utilities included!
Is 2900 Adams Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Adams Mill is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Adams Mill offer parking?
No, 2900 Adams Mill does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Adams Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Adams Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Adams Mill have a pool?
No, 2900 Adams Mill does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Adams Mill have accessible units?
No, 2900 Adams Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Adams Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Adams Mill has units with dishwashers.
