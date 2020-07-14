Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard elevator bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community

2900 Adams Mill is located on a quiet tree-lined street, with views overlooking Rock Creek Park from the highly sought after Adams Morgan neighborhood in DC.



This historic building has been was restored in 2019 with contemporary amenities, to include controlled fob access throughout, a smart package storage system, a new roof deck with sweeping views and a landscaped courtyard with grill stations and outdoor dining areas. We are pet friendly and walkable Rock Creek Park, as well as a number of smaller community parks.



We are now offering studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments!



Each apartment features European finishes with Bosch appliances, Caesarstone Quartz countertops, German cabinets by Bauformat, Parador hardwood floors, custom closets by Elfa and Raumplus, spa-inspired rain showers, in-unit washers/dryers and dishwashers.



At 2900 Adams Mill, you will enjoy the serene setting just steps from the National Zoo, several bus and metro lines, award winning cuisine and coffee shops, pri