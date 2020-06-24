All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1773- WILLARD STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1773- WILLARD STREET NW
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

1773- WILLARD STREET NW

1773 Willard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1773 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled between Dupont Cr, Adams Morgan, Logan Cr, U St Corridor you can~t find a better place to live with access to so many amenities. Nearby parks include Marie Reed, T Street Park and S Street Dog Park. Pet rent is $50/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have any available units?
1773- WILLARD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1773- WILLARD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1773- WILLARD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773- WILLARD STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University