1773 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 U-Street
Amenities
Nestled between Dupont Cr, Adams Morgan, Logan Cr, U St Corridor you can~t find a better place to live with access to so many amenities. Nearby parks include Marie Reed, T Street Park and S Street Dog Park. Pet rent is $50/month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have any available units?
1773- WILLARD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1773- WILLARD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1773- WILLARD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773- WILLARD STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773- WILLARD STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773- WILLARD STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.