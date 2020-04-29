1758 LYMAN PLACE NE

1758 Lyman Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Come check out this renovated home in the sought out area - Trinidad. Home has hardwood floors 3 bedrooms - 3 levels 1.1 baths. finish basement - backyard - parking in rear for 2 cars. Stainless steel appliances- washer and dryer. Close to Metro and H Street. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
