1758 LYMAN PLACE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Come check out this renovated home in the sought out area - Trinidad. Home has hardwood floors 3 bedrooms - 3 levels 1.1 baths. finish basement - backyard - parking in rear for 2 cars. Stainless steel appliances- washer and dryer. Close to Metro and H Street. Move in ready!