1758 LYMAN PLACE NE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:53 AM

1758 LYMAN PLACE NE

1758 Lyman Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1758 Lyman Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come check out this renovated home in the sought out area - Trinidad. Home has hardwood floors 3 bedrooms - 3 levels 1.1 baths. finish basement - backyard - parking in rear for 2 cars. Stainless steel appliances- washer and dryer. Close to Metro and H Street. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

