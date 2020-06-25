Rent Calculator
1740 R STREET NW
1740 R Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1740 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This top unit is 2 levels featuring a private roof deck, Absolutely charming with Victorian features as well as today's updates. PARKING included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1740 R STREET NW have any available units?
1740 R STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1740 R STREET NW have?
Some of 1740 R STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1740 R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1740 R STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 R STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1740 R STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1740 R STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1740 R STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1740 R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 R STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1740 R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1740 R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1740 R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 R STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
