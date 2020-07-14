All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Chalfonte

1601 Argonne Pl NW · (202) 759-3799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Argonne Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 336 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 337 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chalfonte.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Welcome to The Chalfonte, where you’ll always come home happy. A superb collection of spacious, stylishly appointed apartments housed within an eye-catching historic building, our Washington, D.C. apartments radiate beauty and elegance inside and out. Featuring stunning interiors with sleek gourmet kitchens and open living spaces brimming with natural light, an excellent selection of convenient shared amenities and an absolutely perfect location, this is the community you’ve been searching for.
Situated in the heart of one of D.C.’s most desirable neighborhoods, our Adams Morgan apartments give you premium access to the very best the city has to offer. Just blocks from the national zoo and surrounded by first-rate shopping, world class cuisine, and plenty of exciting nightlife destinations, everything you need is within reach when you choose The Chalfonte.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet charge $50.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chalfonte have any available units?
Chalfonte has 5 units available starting at $1,613 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Chalfonte have?
Some of Chalfonte's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chalfonte currently offering any rent specials?
Chalfonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chalfonte pet-friendly?
Yes, Chalfonte is pet friendly.
Does Chalfonte offer parking?
Yes, Chalfonte offers parking.
Does Chalfonte have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chalfonte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chalfonte have a pool?
No, Chalfonte does not have a pool.
Does Chalfonte have accessible units?
No, Chalfonte does not have accessible units.
Does Chalfonte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chalfonte has units with dishwashers.
