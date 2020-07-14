Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking internet access online portal pet friendly

Welcome to The Chalfonte, where you’ll always come home happy. A superb collection of spacious, stylishly appointed apartments housed within an eye-catching historic building, our Washington, D.C. apartments radiate beauty and elegance inside and out. Featuring stunning interiors with sleek gourmet kitchens and open living spaces brimming with natural light, an excellent selection of convenient shared amenities and an absolutely perfect location, this is the community you’ve been searching for.

Situated in the heart of one of D.C.’s most desirable neighborhoods, our Adams Morgan apartments give you premium access to the very best the city has to offer. Just blocks from the national zoo and surrounded by first-rate shopping, world class cuisine, and plenty of exciting nightlife destinations, everything you need is within reach when you choose The Chalfonte.