Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

1654 29TH STREET NW

1654 29th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1654 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA in the East Village! Bright Living room and Dining room w/ high ceilings and a bay window. Kitchen features Subzero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, GE double oven. Lovely rear brick patio. Convenient 1/2 BA on the main level. Wood floors through-out the 1st & 2nd levels. Large master BR w/ spacious closets. Full bath features soaking tub w/air jets & marble floor. Finished lower level w/ full BA. Walk to Montrose Pk, Georgetown retail & shops. Pets allowed case-by-case. Application fees apply. Smoking is not allowed on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

