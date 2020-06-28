All apartments in Washington
1434 PERRY PLACE NW
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:59 PM

1434 PERRY PLACE NW

1434 Perry Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Perry Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 1 Bedroom in Columbia Heights! Lower Level Unit with private front and rear entrance, open living room and kitchen with remodeled full bath, bedroom with large closets, stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW have any available units?
1434 PERRY PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW have?
Some of 1434 PERRY PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 PERRY PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1434 PERRY PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 PERRY PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1434 PERRY PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1434 PERRY PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 PERRY PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1434 PERRY PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1434 PERRY PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 PERRY PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 PERRY PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

