1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 812

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage internet access pet friendly

Renovated 1BR apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.



Very Convenient Location 4 blocks to McPherson Sq Metro & Mt. Vernon Sq Metro, 5 blocks to Metro Center. Walking distance to U Street restaurants and shopping.



Sorry, no pets. This property is converting to a smoke free living environment.



Amenities



Front Desk

Fitness Center

Bike Storage

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas range

Fridge with ice-maker

Silestone countertops

Stainless Appliances

Custom Cabinetry

Custom Closet Organizers

Pre-wired for cable and internet

On-site



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed