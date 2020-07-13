Connecticut Avenue Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

This cozy building, with just twelve apartments, sits nestled just off Connecticut Avenue. Experience the convenience of being just blocks away from The National Zoo and Rock Creek Park and the Woodley Park Metro.



Fine dining and shops abound at this incredible Washington, D.C. location. Coin-operated laundry and free resident storage.