All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Connecticut Avenue Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Connecticut Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Connecticut Avenue Apartments

2756 Macomb St NW · (202) 804-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cleveland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2756 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Connecticut Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
This cozy building, with just twelve apartments, sits nestled just off Connecticut Avenue. Experience the convenience of being just blocks away from The National Zoo and Rock Creek Park and the Woodley Park Metro.

Fine dining and shops abound at this incredible Washington, D.C. location. Coin-operated laundry and free resident storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have any available units?
Connecticut Avenue Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have?
Some of Connecticut Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Connecticut Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Connecticut Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Connecticut Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Connecticut Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Connecticut Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Connecticut Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, Connecticut Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, Connecticut Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Connecticut Avenue Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Connecticut Avenue Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity