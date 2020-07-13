2756 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016 Cleveland Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Connecticut Avenue Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
This cozy building, with just twelve apartments, sits nestled just off Connecticut Avenue. Experience the convenience of being just blocks away from The National Zoo and Rock Creek Park and the Woodley Park Metro.
Fine dining and shops abound at this incredible Washington, D.C. location. Coin-operated laundry and free resident storage.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have any available units?
Connecticut Avenue Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Connecticut Avenue Apartments have?
Some of Connecticut Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Connecticut Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Connecticut Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Connecticut Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Connecticut Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.