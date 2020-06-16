All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1034 Quebec Place NW

1034 Quebec Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Quebec Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1034 Quebec Place NW Available 08/05/19 - Beautiful rowhome in Columbia Heights located on a one-way, residential street. Fully renovated with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. Only a five-minute walk from the Petworth Metro stop (Green and Yellow lines), a half a block from the Raymond Recreation Center, and a short walk to Safeway, Organic Market, Dunkin Donuts, and popular restaurants nearby on 11thSt. First floor is an open layout with the kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into one another, with a half-bath and a private deck. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the second floor, including the master bedroom and it~s en-suite bath. The basement is fully finished with a bedroom, full bathroom, living room and separate entrance. Available August 5th unfurnished. Minimum 12-month lease, longer lease is possible. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

