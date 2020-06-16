Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

1034 Quebec Place NW Available 08/05/19 - Beautiful rowhome in Columbia Heights located on a one-way, residential street. Fully renovated with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. Only a five-minute walk from the Petworth Metro stop (Green and Yellow lines), a half a block from the Raymond Recreation Center, and a short walk to Safeway, Organic Market, Dunkin Donuts, and popular restaurants nearby on 11thSt. First floor is an open layout with the kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into one another, with a half-bath and a private deck. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the second floor, including the master bedroom and it~s en-suite bath. The basement is fully finished with a bedroom, full bathroom, living room and separate entrance. Available August 5th unfurnished. Minimum 12-month lease, longer lease is possible. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking.



No Pets Allowed



