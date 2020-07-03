All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1014 C Street SE Space 1

1014 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1014 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1014 C Street SE Space 1 Available 12/23/19 New To Market Three Bedroom Row house in Capital Hill-Small Pets Welcomed, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking, Back Patio Area, Finished Basement - ***SHOWING MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH AT 2:15 PM. ALL APPS DUE BY MONDAY AT 11:59 PM EST.***

Address: 1014 C Street SE Washington, DC 20003
Market Rent: $3,200 for a 24 Month Lease, $3,300 for a 16 Month Lease, OR $3,500 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenants Utilities: Tenant Pays all Utilities
Parking: One Off Street Parking Included!
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- $20 Pet Screening Fee
Status: Available End of December, 2019

Welcome to 1014 C Street SE! This gorgeous three bedroom two bath is situated in Capital Hill. 1,400 square feet includes a full sized kitchen, a finished basement, and a back enclosed patio. Also, there is a washer/dryer in unit. Also, there are two renovated bathrooms as well. This is a must see!

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal, and Dishwasher
Laundry: Washer and Dryer
Square Footage: 1,400 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Floors: Hardwood- Carpet In Basement
A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat
Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space throughout the house
Amenities: Around the corner from Eastern Market! Enjoy strolls around the neighborhood with elegant views of Capitol Hill.

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James Edward Rice- 410.474.3055

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 have any available units?
1014 C Street SE Space 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 have?
Some of 1014 C Street SE Space 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 C Street SE Space 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1014 C Street SE Space 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 C Street SE Space 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 C Street SE Space 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1014 C Street SE Space 1 offers parking.
Does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 C Street SE Space 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 have a pool?
No, 1014 C Street SE Space 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 have accessible units?
No, 1014 C Street SE Space 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 C Street SE Space 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 C Street SE Space 1 has units with dishwashers.

