Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1014 C Street SE Space 1 Available 12/23/19 New To Market Three Bedroom Row house in Capital Hill-Small Pets Welcomed, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking, Back Patio Area, Finished Basement - ***SHOWING MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH AT 2:15 PM. ALL APPS DUE BY MONDAY AT 11:59 PM EST.***



Address: 1014 C Street SE Washington, DC 20003

Market Rent: $3,200 for a 24 Month Lease, $3,300 for a 16 Month Lease, OR $3,500 for a 12 Month Lease

Tenants Utilities: Tenant Pays all Utilities

Parking: One Off Street Parking Included!

Pets: Yes, Case By Case- $20 Pet Screening Fee

Status: Available End of December, 2019



Welcome to 1014 C Street SE! This gorgeous three bedroom two bath is situated in Capital Hill. 1,400 square feet includes a full sized kitchen, a finished basement, and a back enclosed patio. Also, there is a washer/dryer in unit. Also, there are two renovated bathrooms as well. This is a must see!



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal, and Dishwasher

Laundry: Washer and Dryer

Square Footage: 1,400 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Floors: Hardwood- Carpet In Basement

A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat

Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space throughout the house

Amenities: Around the corner from Eastern Market! Enjoy strolls around the neighborhood with elegant views of Capitol Hill.



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James Edward Rice- 410.474.3055



(RLNE3426315)