Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1010 I Street NW

1010 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1010 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

parking
yoga
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Lovely, internationally furnished two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a quiet, Victorian row house. Located in the heart of Dupont Circle just 3 blocks from the metro.

Walk to the White House, Georgetown, 14th Street and downtown office buildings. The Brookings Institute and Johns Hopkins University are nearby. The World Bank and George Washington University are in walking distance. In-boundary for Ross Elementary school.

Convenient to downtown law firms, Congress, Capitol Hill, and Embassies.
Ideal apartment in a cozy historic townhouse.

Filled with friendly antiques for the globetrotter to enjoy. Less than a block from Safeway grocery store, yoga studio, restaurants, bars, and shops. This is a two-bedroom, with a canopy bed in the large bedroom. Both bedrooms have desks and bookshelves. The living room has an Indonesian daybed for out of town guests.

Rent includes cable, wifi, electricity and all utilities. Features include two TV sets, 2 music systems, and a beautiful upright piano.

The apartment includes everything you need: sheets, pillows, comforters, electric blankets, towels, dishes, glasses, flatware, kitchen utensils, pots, pans, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, kettle, wok and rice cooker.

Dupont Circle is considered one of the best areas in the city. Its quite beautiful with historic houses, art galleries and lots of embassies. The area is known as Embassy Row. Easy walking distance from the White House, World Bank, George Washington University, downtown offices, 14th Street, U Street, Adams Morgan, and Georgetown. Less than 3 blocks from Dupont Circle metro. Easy access to Congress and Capitol Hill, Georgetown University Bus and the Mall.

Parking is available. Cleaning Service is available for an additional fee.

No smoking in the apartment. No pets.

Minimum lease 2 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 I Street NW have any available units?
1010 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 I Street NW have?
Some of 1010 I Street NW's amenities include parking, yoga, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1010 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1010 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1010 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1010 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 1010 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 1010 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1010 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1010 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

