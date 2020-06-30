1010 I Street NW

Amenities

Lovely, internationally furnished two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a quiet, Victorian row house. Located in the heart of Dupont Circle just 3 blocks from the metro.



Walk to the White House, Georgetown, 14th Street and downtown office buildings. The Brookings Institute and Johns Hopkins University are nearby. The World Bank and George Washington University are in walking distance. In-boundary for Ross Elementary school.



Convenient to downtown law firms, Congress, Capitol Hill, and Embassies.

Ideal apartment in a cozy historic townhouse.



Filled with friendly antiques for the globetrotter to enjoy. Less than a block from Safeway grocery store, yoga studio, restaurants, bars, and shops. This is a two-bedroom, with a canopy bed in the large bedroom. Both bedrooms have desks and bookshelves. The living room has an Indonesian daybed for out of town guests.



Rent includes cable, wifi, electricity and all utilities. Features include two TV sets, 2 music systems, and a beautiful upright piano.



The apartment includes everything you need: sheets, pillows, comforters, electric blankets, towels, dishes, glasses, flatware, kitchen utensils, pots, pans, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, kettle, wok and rice cooker.



Dupont Circle is considered one of the best areas in the city. Its quite beautiful with historic houses, art galleries and lots of embassies. The area is known as Embassy Row. Easy walking distance from the White House, World Bank, George Washington University, downtown offices, 14th Street, U Street, Adams Morgan, and Georgetown. Less than 3 blocks from Dupont Circle metro. Easy access to Congress and Capitol Hill, Georgetown University Bus and the Mall.



Parking is available. Cleaning Service is available for an additional fee.



No smoking in the apartment. No pets.



Minimum lease 2 months.