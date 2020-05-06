All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9787 th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9787 th Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:44 AM

9787 th Street

9787 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9787 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums
Additional Den area with sleeper sofa
25th Floor
Amazing Mountain and City Views
900 Square Feet
Queen Bed
55 Inch Thin Flat Screen TV in Living Room
55 Inch Thin Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom
10 Ceiling
Floor-to-Ceiling Glass
Balcony
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring
Concrete Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Full Size Washer/Dryer
1 Assigned Parking Space
Social Club
Fitness Center
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery
Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States
Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9787 th Street have any available units?
9787 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9787 th Street have?
Some of 9787 th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9787 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9787 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9787 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9787 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9787 th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9787 th Street offers parking.
Does 9787 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9787 th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9787 th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9787 th Street has a pool.
Does 9787 th Street have accessible units?
No, 9787 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9787 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9787 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University