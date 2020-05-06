9787 th Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums
Additional Den area with sleeper sofa
25th Floor
Amazing Mountain and City Views
900 Square Feet
Queen Bed
55 Inch Thin Flat Screen TV in Living Room
55 Inch Thin Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom
10 Ceiling
Floor-to-Ceiling Glass
Balcony
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring
Concrete Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Full Size Washer/Dryer
1 Assigned Parking Space
Social Club
Fitness Center
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery
Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States
Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.