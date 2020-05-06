9787 th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums

Additional Den area with sleeper sofa

25th Floor

Amazing Mountain and City Views

900 Square Feet

Queen Bed

55 Inch Thin Flat Screen TV in Living Room

55 Inch Thin Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom

10 Ceiling

Floor-to-Ceiling Glass

Balcony

Slab Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

European-Style Cabinetry

Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring

Concrete Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Full Size Washer/Dryer

1 Assigned Parking Space

Social Club

Fitness Center

Pool/Hot tubs

Media/Screening Rooms

Business Center

24-Hour Concierge

Full Time Doorman

There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery

Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States

Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall

2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.