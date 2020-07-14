All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
Eliot Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Eliot Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Eliot Flats

3233 North Eliot Street · (832) 662-3379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3233 North Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eliot Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of the popular Lower Highlands neighborhood in Denver, CO. Eliot Flats is a rental community offering high walkability to restaurants, bars, running and biking trails, public transit and easily accessible via bike or bus to downtown Denver. The roof-top deck offers breathtaking views of downtown Denver and is the perfect spot to watch the sunset over the mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $16.69 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Community paid wi-fi.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet.
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage parking available for $85 monthly. Open street parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eliot Flats have any available units?
Eliot Flats has 8 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Eliot Flats have?
Some of Eliot Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eliot Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Eliot Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eliot Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Eliot Flats is pet friendly.
Does Eliot Flats offer parking?
Yes, Eliot Flats offers parking.
Does Eliot Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eliot Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eliot Flats have a pool?
No, Eliot Flats does not have a pool.
Does Eliot Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Eliot Flats has accessible units.
Does Eliot Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eliot Flats has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University