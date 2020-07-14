Eliot Flats.

Lease Length: 6, 9 & 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $16.69 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Community paid wi-fi.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet.
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage parking available for $85 monthly. Open street parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for $25 per month