891 14th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

Amazing 1BD, 1BA Downtown Denver Condo with Assigned Garage Parking, Luxurious Amenities, and City/Mountain Views - Incredible location in the heart of Downtown Denver. Enjoy being a short walk from numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This condo has it all. Modern features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony with views of Downtown and the Mountains. Includes access to luxurious amenities like a rooftop pool with multiple grills, 2 hot tubs, movie theatre/multimedia lounge, well-equipped fitness center, and more. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $225 utility/amenities fee covering building amenities, Cable TV, Internet, and an assigned garage spot

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5811072)