All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 891 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
891 14th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:59 PM

891 14th St

891 14th St · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

891 14th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 891 14th Street Unit 1412 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Amazing 1BD, 1BA Downtown Denver Condo with Assigned Garage Parking, Luxurious Amenities, and City/Mountain Views - Incredible location in the heart of Downtown Denver. Enjoy being a short walk from numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This condo has it all. Modern features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony with views of Downtown and the Mountains. Includes access to luxurious amenities like a rooftop pool with multiple grills, 2 hot tubs, movie theatre/multimedia lounge, well-equipped fitness center, and more. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $225 utility/amenities fee covering building amenities, Cable TV, Internet, and an assigned garage spot
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5811072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 14th St have any available units?
891 14th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 14th St have?
Some of 891 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
891 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 891 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 891 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 891 14th St does offer parking.
Does 891 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 891 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 891 14th St has a pool.
Does 891 14th St have accessible units?
No, 891 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 891 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 891 14th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Liongate
90 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity