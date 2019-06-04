5 Things to Do in RiNo, Denver

Modera River North

RiNo, short for River North district, is a beautifully vibrant Denver neighborhood. This neighborhood is famous for being Denver’s art hub, and often referred to as the River North Art District. Being such a hotspot for art, you can imagine there is plenty to see and do in the neighborhood. If you’re a new resident looking for ways to get to know your the RiNo neighborhood, then keep reading. We have put together a list of some of the best things to do in the RiNo district.

1 . Visit Some Fantastic Art Galleries

As the unofficial art center of Denver, RiNo has some of the best galleries in the city. Three that you can’t miss are the RULE Gallery, Blue Silo Studios, and Pattern Shop Studio. Blue Silo Studios hosts numerous different studios, so it’s worth checking out the diverse collection. Walking through the streets lined with numerous galleries and street murals, it’s easy to feel the RiNo culture.

2 . Have a Drink at Great Divide Brewing Company

If you’re looking for a place to kick back after a day of checking out galleries, look no further. Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the hottest breweries in all of Denver. Yes, there are craft breweries seemingly on every corner in Denver. However, this one stands out. Try flights of the different brews to get a feel for all of the taps. Try one of the local favorites, their famous Strawberry Rhubarb Sour and bring out one of the board games they have on hand.

3 . Go to an Event at the EXDO Center

The EXDO Center is one of Denver’s best venues and frequently hosts concerts, trade shows, fashion shows, and more. Many famous music artists have performed at the EXDO Center, including Kanye West, Train, and Macy Gray. Keep tabs on the EXDO Center event calendar, as the venue constantly brings in a variety of shows.

4 . Grab a Pizza at the Walnut Room

The Walnut Room is an excellent Chicago-style pizzeria that also has great live music. The name “Walnut Room” stems from the fact that it’s located at 3131 Walnut St. This is the perfect place to go for some delicious pizza, and kick back to some nice tunes. You’ll find musicians ranging from acoustic guitarist to hip hop performers at the Walnut Room. Some of the Walnut Room’s best pizzas are the BBQ Pizza, the Mile High Pizza, and the Jalapeno Popper Pizza. Pair great pizza with some awesome nightlife and it’s no wonder why this spot is so popular.

5 . Attend the Friday Night Bazaar

The Friday Night Bazaar is the perfect way to start your weekend. The outdoor market features local food, beer, art, and music. Simply put, it’s a fun spot to hang out at night. You can also bring vintage items and trade them with other attendees and vendors. This is another great place to meet people and indulge in some local Denver fare. You’ll find many local artists, breweries, and clothing stores selling quality products here.