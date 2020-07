Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $50

Deposit: Standard security deposits are $300 for studio, $500 for one, $700 for two bedrooms and $1,000 for penthouse apartments.

Move-in Fees: An administrative fee of $200 is due at time of leasing and non-refundable after 24 hours unless applicant is denied.