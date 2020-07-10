Buerger Brothers Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access

Back in the 1930s, Buerger Brothers was the western region’s premier barber and beauty shop supply company. Face creams, barbershop poles, perfumes, hair dryers … you name it, they sold it. And now, the beautiful Art Deco building they built to house their wares is home to 31 different loft apartments, featuring high ceilings, plate-glass windows, exposed beams, and hardwood or concrete floors. Modern kitchens and walk-in closets highlight each historic loft, and the crowning glory just might be the rooftop deck with superb views of downtown Denver, which by the way, is just outside your front door.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC