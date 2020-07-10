All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

Buerger Brothers Lofts

1742 Champa St · (224) 412-3122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1742 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BB-4G · Avail. Aug 27

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit BB-4E · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit BB-2D · Avail. Aug 19

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit BB-2C · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1127 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buerger Brothers Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
Back in the 1930s, Buerger Brothers was the western region’s premier barber and beauty shop supply company. Face creams, barbershop poles, perfumes, hair dryers … you name it, they sold it. And now, the beautiful Art Deco building they built to house their wares is home to 31 different loft apartments, featuring high ceilings, plate-glass windows, exposed beams, and hardwood or concrete floors. Modern kitchens and walk-in closets highlight each historic loft, and the crowning glory just might be the rooftop deck with superb views of downtown Denver, which by the way, is just outside your front door.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned parking garage: $175/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (3x4): $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Buerger Brothers Lofts have any available units?
Buerger Brothers Lofts has 4 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Buerger Brothers Lofts have?
Some of Buerger Brothers Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buerger Brothers Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Buerger Brothers Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buerger Brothers Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Buerger Brothers Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Buerger Brothers Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Buerger Brothers Lofts offers parking.
Does Buerger Brothers Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Buerger Brothers Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Buerger Brothers Lofts have a pool?
No, Buerger Brothers Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Buerger Brothers Lofts have accessible units?
No, Buerger Brothers Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Buerger Brothers Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Buerger Brothers Lofts has units with dishwashers.
