Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 Clarkson
615 South Clarkson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
615 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous location.
Smoking only outside
No CATS-
Small dog only with an EXTRA non refundable FEE
No suitable for kids as, bizy bizy streets all around
TONS of STORAGE - or office space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Clarkson have any available units?
615 Clarkson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 615 Clarkson currently offering any rent specials?
615 Clarkson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Clarkson pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Clarkson is pet friendly.
Does 615 Clarkson offer parking?
No, 615 Clarkson does not offer parking.
Does 615 Clarkson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Clarkson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Clarkson have a pool?
No, 615 Clarkson does not have a pool.
Does 615 Clarkson have accessible units?
No, 615 Clarkson does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Clarkson have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Clarkson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Clarkson have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Clarkson does not have units with air conditioning.
