Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area fire pit new construction

The Logan apartments have been designed from a blank canvas to make the more livable and open. The flexible floor plans are filled with light, contemporary design influences, and clean palettes. You'll be drawn to the modern kitchens that features stainless and cabinet front appliances including dishwasher and microwave and the in-unit laundry. The common areas have been well-curated: think screen print artwork, communal tables, leather rocking chairs, and heirloom lighting. Enjoy underground garage parking, an outdoor courtyard with grill, the resident lounge, fitness center, dog wash station, and the bike repair room.



