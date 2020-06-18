All apartments in Denver
The Logan
The Logan

619 Logan St · (251) 387-7348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

619 Logan St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Logan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
fire pit
new construction
The Logan apartments have been designed from a blank canvas to make the more livable and open. The flexible floor plans are filled with light, contemporary design influences, and clean palettes. You'll be drawn to the modern kitchens that features stainless and cabinet front appliances including dishwasher and microwave and the in-unit laundry. The common areas have been well-curated: think screen print artwork, communal tables, leather rocking chairs, and heirloom lighting. Enjoy underground garage parking, an outdoor courtyard with grill, the resident lounge, fitness center, dog wash station, and the bike repair room.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45/person
Deposit: $400/studio, $500/1-BR, $600/2-BR
Pets Allowed:
deposit: None
fee: $300, non-refundable
limit: 2 pets, 65 lbs max each
rent: $20/mo
Parking Details: Garages available: $125/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Logan have any available units?
The Logan has 5 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Logan have?
Some of The Logan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Logan currently offering any rent specials?
The Logan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Logan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Logan is pet friendly.
Does The Logan offer parking?
Yes, The Logan offers parking.
Does The Logan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Logan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Logan have a pool?
No, The Logan does not have a pool.
Does The Logan have accessible units?
No, The Logan does not have accessible units.
Does The Logan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Logan has units with dishwashers.
