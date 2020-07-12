/
washington park west
548 Apartments for rent in Washington Park West, Denver, CO
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
58 Units Available
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1197 sqft
Located in the Washington Park West neighborhood, this community offers a pool, hot tub, game room, coffee bar and clubhouse. 1-3 bedroom units available. Shops, restaurants and cafes all within walking distance.
Last updated July 10 at 09:10am
4 Units Available
Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1255 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Logan Collection in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
578 S. Logan St
578 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
578 S.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1019 Clarkson Street, #5
1019 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
524 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN: 1BR, Garden Level, Cap Hill, ***ALL Utilities Paid!!*** - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer a very inviting garden level apartment home in a 1900's style 'Dutch' style Denver Square for scheduled viewing and June move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
630 E Mississippi Ave
630 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Updated 3 bed 1 bath with Pearl Street access. This home has a recently updated kitchen, new carpet, fresh paint, updated bathroom, and refinished original hardwood flooring. Hurry and schedule a showing today.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
578 South Logan Street
578 S Logan St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautifully renovated Bungalow in West Wash Park! Originally built in 1900, 578 S Logan Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2-level home with a detached 1-car garage, huge fully fenced backyard, updated kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
453 S Downing St
453 South Downing Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
This great garden level unit has been completely renovated, only a 1/2 block from Wash Park! Private side entry and private backyard area with access to alley and one off-street parking spot. Garden level windows fill this unit with sunlight.
Last updated October 31 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
471 Clarkson
471 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
Living room has a brand new A/C unit in the window. Will leave you my portable A/C unit for the bedroom if youd like. It gives off a noise when running now, and I dont have the desire to try and fix it.
Results within 1 mile of Washington Park West
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,531
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
27 Units Available
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,207
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,040
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, new flooring and paint, and air conditioning. Common courtyard with seating and grill. Located within walking distance to several stores, cafes and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,148
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
55 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
725 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, on-site laundry and reserved parking. Enjoy the community grill. Building is smoke-free. Walking distance to the Mayan Theatre and other entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,206
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
700 sqft
Updated apartments with a dishwasher, granite counters and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Property includes a 24-hour gym, onsite laundry and parking. Situated in the happening Historic Baker District.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
226 Units Available
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,495
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1107 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,587
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
