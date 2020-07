Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access shuffle board

No matter what your idea of city life is, Detroit Terraces offers something for everyone. Brand-new studios, 1 & 2 bedrooms feature designer kitchens with stainless appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer. Enjoy the indoor fitness center, bike storage and garage parking. Connect to the outdoors with a regular or juliette balcony, and stretch your legs on the rooftop terrace, complete with comfy seating, gas grills and a fire pit for those chilly nights.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC