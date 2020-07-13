All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Latitude 40.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Latitude 40
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Latitude 40

370 E 11th Ave · (424) 347-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

370 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude 40.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
Latitude 40 features 68 apartments in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Each apartment has its own balcony or patio, and many offer updated finishes, with newer flooring, newer appliances and new paint. Reserved parking is available (even for motorcycles and mopeds), and laundry facilities are on-site, along with a modern fitness center and sun deck.

Latitude 40 also features a unique short-term fully-furnished 2-bedroom apartment (Unit 806).This apartment's private balcony provides a scenic view of the city and the mountain vistas.The second bedroom is set up as an office with a luxury pull-out bed.Parking and all utilities are included in the furnished apartment. Please refer to the unit listing above for availability and pricing.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month flat fee
Parking Details: Surface lot: $115/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude 40 have any available units?
Latitude 40 has 4 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude 40 have?
Some of Latitude 40's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude 40 currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude 40 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude 40 pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude 40 is pet friendly.
Does Latitude 40 offer parking?
Yes, Latitude 40 offers parking.
Does Latitude 40 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Latitude 40 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude 40 have a pool?
No, Latitude 40 does not have a pool.
Does Latitude 40 have accessible units?
No, Latitude 40 does not have accessible units.
Does Latitude 40 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude 40 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Latitude 40?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity