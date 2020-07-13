Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access

Latitude 40 features 68 apartments in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Each apartment has its own balcony or patio, and many offer updated finishes, with newer flooring, newer appliances and new paint. Reserved parking is available (even for motorcycles and mopeds), and laundry facilities are on-site, along with a modern fitness center and sun deck.



Latitude 40 also features a unique short-term fully-furnished 2-bedroom apartment (Unit 806).This apartment's private balcony provides a scenic view of the city and the mountain vistas.The second bedroom is set up as an office with a luxury pull-out bed.Parking and all utilities are included in the furnished apartment. Please refer to the unit listing above for availability and pricing.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC