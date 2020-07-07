5800 Tower Road

Amenities
First floor condo, end unit facing west with mountain view! Kitchen includes appliances & ceramic tile floor. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Dining area. Large master bedroom with private patio and spacious closet. Large master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, vanity and linen closet. Attached 1 car garage w/ opener. Community fitness center & outdoor swimming pool. Minutes from DIA Airport, E-470 and I-70 Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com