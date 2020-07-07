5800 Tower Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

First floor condo, end unit facing west with mountain view! Kitchen includes appliances & ceramic tile floor. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Dining area. Large master bedroom with private patio and spacious closet. Large master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, vanity and linen closet. Attached 1 car garage w/ opener. Community fitness center & outdoor swimming pool. Minutes from DIA Airport, E-470 and I-70 Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com