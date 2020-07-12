/
denver international airport
Last updated July 12 2020
248 Apartments for rent in Denver International Airport, Denver, CO
22 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
$
145 Units Available
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
1 Unit Available
18861 E 58th Ave Unit E-146
18861 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1342 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom Townhouse in Denver just 30 min from Downtown Denver, the unit is equipped with washer and dryer. Rental Terms: $49 Application Fee per adult. 1% Monthly Admin Fee. One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1 Unit Available
5768 Biscay Street
5768 Biscay Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
Amazing 2BR, 3BTH w/Garage in First Creek - Completely renovated 2BR 3BTH Townhouse w/garage in First Creek! Immaculate 2 bed 3 bath row home.
1 Unit Available
5800 Tower Road
5800 Tower Road, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Welcome to your new home. The great condo is located at Wildhorse Ridge with close access to DIA and I-225. Equipped with high ceilings, one large primary bedroom, one full bathroom and a separate loft upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Denver International Airport
$
77 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
1 Unit Available
5255 Memphis St Unit 1218
5255 Memphis Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY 12 Month Lease Term NEW Carpet and FRESH Paint! This home is a great value and includes: wood blinds throughout, LARGE oval tub in Master bath, community pool, fitness center, washer/dryer, and a patio for grilling or relaxing.
1 Unit Available
5745 N Genoa Way #202
5745 Genoa Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1370 sqft
5745 N Genoa Way #202 Available 08/01/20 Amazing Views - Vaulted Ceilings - Close to DIA and Buckley AFB - This stunning condo is located just a few miles away from the Denver Airport and the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in a fast growing
1 Unit Available
19510 E 50th Place
19510 East 50th Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1279 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home In Green Valley Ranch - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ranch style home in Green Valley Ranch with over 1,275 Square Feet.
1 Unit Available
5733 N Gibralter Way
5733 Gibralter Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Near DIA - Property Id: 301186 This is 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condominium located near DIA at gated First Farm Creek Condominium Complex.
1 Unit Available
18807 E. 51st Place
18807 East 51st Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1751 sqft
18807 E. 51st Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story In Green Valley Ranch North! - Available August 10th! This beautiful 2 story home in Green Valley Ranch North is sitting on a nice fenced in corner lot. With newer neutral paint, this 3 bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
20059 Randolph Pl
20059 Randolph Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2588 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.
Results within 5 miles of Denver International Airport
30 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
$
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
$
50 Units Available
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
$
22 Units Available
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
2 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$964
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
775 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
7 Units Available
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$990
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
$
72 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
$
22 Units Available
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1329 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
$
13 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
4 Units Available
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra storage throughout every home, including walk-in closets. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Two outdoor pools, plus spa. Five minutes to I-70 and Pena Blvd.
