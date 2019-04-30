9 Must-try Restaurants in Denver 2019

If you’re moving to Denver, it might be for the nature, outdoor activities or affordable cost of living. Denver’s food scene is a cherry on top and is largely underrated. The breweries get all of the love, but Denver has some amazing places to eat at as well. Here are some of the best restaurants in Denver.

Linger

Linger specializes in international street food, with menu offerings from Asia, India, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Linger brings in flavors from across the globe. The food is the main selling point, but the rooftop deck is another reason to check out Linger. Overlooking the Denver skyline, the rooftop area offers craft cocktails and beer, as well as small plates. What once was a mortuary is now a trendy restaurant with a lively (pun intended) vibe.

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs

This is the go-to spot for all of your hot dog needs. However, these aren’t your traditional dogs. The menu is filled with unique, exotic sausages that you are unlikely to find anywhere else. Play it safe with a beef hot dog, or expand your horizons with the Alaskan reindeer dog. Or, try out the limited rattlesnake and pheasant sausage if you’re feeling really adventurous. At $7.50 per dog, you can’t go wrong.

Root Down

The farm to table movement is very prevalent in Denver, and Root Down embodies it. The menu offers unique dishes that are practically tailor-made for foodies. It’s also a dynamic menu that changes based on produce’s local availability. Make sure to swing by for happy hour where small plates and cocktails could be had for under $6.

Boney’s BBQ

Looking for some authentic southern barbecue? This is your spot. Boney’s blends traditional smoked barbecue with other soul food staples in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere. Stop by for a smokey meat platter with sides like mac and cheese and collard greens to satisfy your barbecue cravings.

First Draft Taproom and Kitchen

You can’t compile this list without mentioning at least one brewery. There is a reason why Colorado is often referred to as the Napa Valley of beer. First Draft is our pick as it pairs great beer with great food, in a fun community atmosphere. Located in the RiNo district, this brewery features a long wall of self-pouring taps. You pay by the ounce, which is ideal for sampling new beers. Grab a beer and some classic brewery bites, like wings and pretzels, and enjoy the friendly vibe.

Denver Biscuit Co.

After you’ve hit up the local breweries, there might not be a better cure for a hangover than food from Denver Biscuit Co. With four locations around Denver, this restaurant serves up some of the best breakfast in town. Their claim to fame is their freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, which they use to make massive biscuit sandwiches. The sandwiches run about $10 as well, so it’s the perfect spot for a cost-friendly, delicious breakfast.

Little Man Ice Cream

Little Man Ice Cream is an old-fashioned, all-American ice cream stand located in Denver’s Highland neighborhood. If you can’t find it, look for the 28ft tall steel milk can that the ice cream is served from. The nostalgic creamery serves up both unique and classic ice cream flavors, made locally and in small batches. Swing by to see what Denverites are raving about, but be prepared to wait in a long line.

Ocean Prime

For a more fine dining experience, check out Ocean Prime. This is American seafood and steakhouse that is the perfect spot for a date night or a celebration. The menu features steakhouse classics like surf and turf, and filet mignon, as well as seafood staples like lobster, sushi and scallops. The luxurious upscale ambiance creates an unrivaled fine dining experience.

Euclid Hall Bar and Kitchen

Euclid Hall features a massive selection of beers, but their eccentric bites are what earns them a spot on this list. For example, try their version of chips and dip duck breast, duck confit, and lemon goat cheese sitting on top of a bed of potato chips. Not adventurous enough? Give their pork ear pad Thai a go. It’s a great place to try something new, or just for grabbing a local beer with friends.