All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4236 Lowell Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4236 Lowell Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4236 Lowell Boulevard

4236 North Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4236 North Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED and is no longer available!

Gorgeous Luxury Townhome w/ Large Rooftop Deck, Private Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage

AVAILABILITY DATE: December 15th, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing" ):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/730504?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Large layout with office in addition to 2 bedrooms
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley/West Highlands neighborhood
* Water paid by owner!
* Large private rooftop deck
* Washer and dryer included with utility room/sink
* Oversized luxury master bathroom
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No.
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water.
YARD: Front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/730504?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
4236 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 4236 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Lowell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Lowell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University