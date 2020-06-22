4236 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED and is no longer available!



Gorgeous Luxury Townhome w/ Large Rooftop Deck, Private Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage



AVAILABILITY DATE: December 15th, 2018

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing" ):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/730504?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Large layout with office in addition to 2 bedrooms

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley/West Highlands neighborhood

* Water paid by owner!

* Large private rooftop deck

* Washer and dryer included with utility room/sink

* Oversized luxury master bathroom

* Detached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No.

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water.

YARD: Front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/730504?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.