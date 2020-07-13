All apartments in Denver
AMLI Denargo Market.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

AMLI Denargo Market

Open Now until 6pm
2525 Wewatta Way · (720) 408-5107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20.
Location

2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-137 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 1-203 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Unit 1-303 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-423 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,108

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 1-206 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,138

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 1-153 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Denargo Market.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
AMLI Denargo Market is conveniently located in the heart of Denvers River North Arts District (RiNo) within walking distance of downtown Denver, the Union Station neighborhood and Coors Field. Surrounded by many of Denvers hippest bars, breweries, boutiques, creative office space and recreation, residents of our RiNo apartments enjoy a lifestyle that captures the best of the Denver spirit.Residents of AMLI Denargo Market enjoy an array of exceptional amenities including a beautifully landscaped resort-style pool, spacious courtyard with grilling stations, outdoor living and dining area with wet bar and kitchen, state-of-the-art athletic zone, club room with dramatic downtown views, business center and conference room, theatre room, enclosed bicycle parking, multi-level parking garage and more. And our pet-friendly apartments are smoke free inside and out.AMLI Denargo Market offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans that feature modern kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, sleek custom cabinetry, wood style flooring, washers and dryers, airy 10 ceilings, programmable thermostats and more.Residents of AMLI Denargo Market also enjoy the benefits of our exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience. Residents love coming home to our apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Denargo Market have any available units?
AMLI Denargo Market has 35 units available starting at $1,541 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Denargo Market have?
Some of AMLI Denargo Market's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Denargo Market currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Denargo Market is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20.
Is AMLI Denargo Market pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Denargo Market is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Denargo Market offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Denargo Market offers parking.
Does AMLI Denargo Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Denargo Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Denargo Market have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Denargo Market has a pool.
Does AMLI Denargo Market have accessible units?
No, AMLI Denargo Market does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Denargo Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Denargo Market has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

