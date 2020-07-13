City House Apartments.

Lease Length: 1-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin, $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $31/mo.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage Parking attached to building ($50 1 spot, $175 2 spots, $300 3 spots).
Storage Details: Storage options on each floor ($40)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.