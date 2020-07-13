All apartments in Denver
City House Apartments.
City House Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

City House Apartments

1801 Chestnut Pl · (720) 636-7204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 264 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 441 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 562 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City House Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
wine room
Where history and modern style fuse to create the ideal living atmosphere. Here, people are linked not just by rail, but by the energetic pulse of local community life. City House is a well-connected living hub nestled in the heart of Colorado’s most eclectic metropolitan paradise. Everywhere you turn, you’re surrounded by the best food, history, and street tunes that Denver has to offer. You’ve found your cool, accessible, and unique downtown Denver apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin, $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $31/mo.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage Parking attached to building ($50 1 spot, $175 2 spots, $300 3 spots).
Storage Details: Storage options on each floor ($40)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City House Apartments have any available units?
City House Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does City House Apartments have?
Some of City House Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
City House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, City House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does City House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, City House Apartments offers parking.
Does City House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City House Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, City House Apartments has a pool.
Does City House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, City House Apartments has accessible units.
Does City House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City House Apartments has units with dishwashers.

