3126 N. Gilpin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage online portal

Spectacular 3BD, 3BA Townhouse with Private Rooftop Deck and Garage, Walk to RiNo - Welcome to Monocle. Newly built town homes, designed by renowned architect Michael Noda. This contemporary home boasts cement floors on the main level, with tall ceilings throughout. Bonus space on the third floor with a wet bar that leads out to the balcony and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Walking distance to Denver's River North Art District and Five Points.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets.

*There is a $40 monthly hoa fee that covers water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5401181)