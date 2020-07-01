All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

3126 N. Gilpin St

3126 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
online portal
Spectacular 3BD, 3BA Townhouse with Private Rooftop Deck and Garage, Walk to RiNo - Welcome to Monocle. Newly built town homes, designed by renowned architect Michael Noda. This contemporary home boasts cement floors on the main level, with tall ceilings throughout. Bonus space on the third floor with a wet bar that leads out to the balcony and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Walking distance to Denver's River North Art District and Five Points.

Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a $40 monthly hoa fee that covers water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401181)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 N. Gilpin St have any available units?
3126 N. Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 N. Gilpin St have?
Some of 3126 N. Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 N. Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3126 N. Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 N. Gilpin St pet-friendly?
No, 3126 N. Gilpin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3126 N. Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 3126 N. Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 3126 N. Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 N. Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 N. Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3126 N. Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3126 N. Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3126 N. Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 N. Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 N. Gilpin St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
