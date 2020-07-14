All apartments in Denver
The Atrii.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

The Atrii

5100 Leetsdale Dr · (717) 415-5418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive up to $750 off your move-in costs!
Location

5100 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 431 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 437 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atrii.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
Welcome to The Atrii Apartments, a residential community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Cherry Creek, Denver. Comfortable living spaces await you with a wide range of in-home conveniences and community-wide amenities. Daily life feels a little sweeter when you call The Atrii home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee, $10 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 for 1 pet/ $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet per month/ $65 for 2 pets per month
restrictions: ferrets, rabbits
Dogs
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky and purebreds or mixes with these breeds, 80lbs combined
Parking Details: Carport $35 per month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage units $95 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Atrii have any available units?
The Atrii has 7 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Atrii have?
Some of The Atrii's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atrii currently offering any rent specials?
The Atrii is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $750 off your move-in costs!
Is The Atrii pet-friendly?
Yes, The Atrii is pet friendly.
Does The Atrii offer parking?
Yes, The Atrii offers parking.
Does The Atrii have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Atrii does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atrii have a pool?
Yes, The Atrii has a pool.
Does The Atrii have accessible units?
No, The Atrii does not have accessible units.
Does The Atrii have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atrii has units with dishwashers.

