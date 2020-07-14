The Atrii.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee, $10 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 for 1 pet/ $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet per month/ $65 for 2 pets per month
restrictions: ferrets, rabbits
Dogs
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky and purebreds or mixes with these breeds, 80lbs combined