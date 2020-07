Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit google fiber green community internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities. Conveniently located next to the light rail station at Yale Avenue, residents will enjoy easy access to both Downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center. Yale 25 Station offers all of the elements of true Colorado living yet with all of the convenience. Yale 25 Station offers brand new spacious apartments with designer inspired finishes that will compliment your lifestyle. Our extraordinary community amenities will help you experience the most out of life. Come experience life at Yale 25 Station, where you will never want to leave home!