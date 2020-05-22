2592 South Wolff Street

Amenities
Convenient location with easy access to Downtown Denver!
AVAILABILITY DATE: October 10, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One small dogs negotiable (25lbs and under)
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the Harvey Park neighborhood!
* Easy access to Downtown Denver
* Convenient location near grocery stores, restaurants, etc.
* 2 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming bedrooms in basement
* 2 bathrooms
* Partial kitchen in basement
* Large fenced backyard with patio
* Detached 2-car garage plus driveway
* Washer and Dryer hook-ups
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage plus driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer not included
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & sewer
YARD: Large fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 per month
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*