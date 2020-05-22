2592 South Wolff Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Convenient location with easy access to Downtown Denver!



AVAILABILITY DATE: October 10, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One small dogs negotiable (25lbs and under)



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the Harvey Park neighborhood!

* Easy access to Downtown Denver

* Convenient location near grocery stores, restaurants, etc.

* 2 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming bedrooms in basement

* 2 bathrooms

* Partial kitchen in basement

* Large fenced backyard with patio

* Detached 2-car garage plus driveway

* Washer and Dryer hook-ups



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage plus driveway

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer not included

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & sewer

YARD: Large fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*