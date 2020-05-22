All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 8 2019 at 7:07 PM

2592 South Wolff Street

2592 South Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

2592 South Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenient location with easy access to Downtown Denver!

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 10, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One small dogs negotiable (25lbs and under)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the Harvey Park neighborhood!
* Easy access to Downtown Denver
* Convenient location near grocery stores, restaurants, etc.
* 2 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming bedrooms in basement
* 2 bathrooms
* Partial kitchen in basement
* Large fenced backyard with patio
* Detached 2-car garage plus driveway
* Washer and Dryer hook-ups

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage plus driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer not included
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & sewer
YARD: Large fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2592 South Wolff Street have any available units?
2592 South Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2592 South Wolff Street have?
Some of 2592 South Wolff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2592 South Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
2592 South Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2592 South Wolff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2592 South Wolff Street is pet friendly.
Does 2592 South Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 2592 South Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 2592 South Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2592 South Wolff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2592 South Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 2592 South Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 2592 South Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 2592 South Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2592 South Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2592 South Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.

