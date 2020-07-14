All apartments in Denver
Cadence

1920 17th St · (251) 494-2902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 17th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0704 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0902 · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 1224 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cadence.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
pool table
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

1 Month Free on Select Homes + Waived Admin Fee! Call Us for Details!

Cadence Union Station offers urban luxury right in the heart of the Union Station playground in Denver. Stunning views of the iconic Denver skyline, Coors Field and the Rocky Mountain Front Range combined with unparalleled amenities combined with the best neighborhood in the city. The best of everything.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breeds allowed. Pet Deposit and monthly pet rent varies by the number of pets and type of pet.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. assigned covered parking $125/mo.
Storage Details: storage for $100/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cadence have any available units?
Cadence has 22 units available starting at $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Cadence have?
Some of Cadence's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cadence pet-friendly?
Yes, Cadence is pet friendly.
Does Cadence offer parking?
Yes, Cadence offers parking.
Does Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cadence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cadence have a pool?
Yes, Cadence has a pool.
Does Cadence have accessible units?
No, Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does Cadence have units with dishwashers?
No, Cadence does not have units with dishwashers.
