1939 Park Ave

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Updated and Clean! 2 bed / 1 bath - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 918 sf property. Offered at $1675 per month with $1675 security deposit. Property is very private and includes fenced in courtyard area that is perfect for grilling or entertaining guests. Property is close to Denver Zoo, Coors Field, I-25, shopping, resturants, and downtown area. New carpet and paint throughout, updated appliances, includes washer & dryer and a bonus room in finished basement. One reserved parking spot available with additional on street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



