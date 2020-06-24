All apartments in Denver
1939 Park Ave

1939 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Park Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Updated and Clean! 2 bed / 1 bath - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 918 sf property. Offered at $1675 per month with $1675 security deposit. Property is very private and includes fenced in courtyard area that is perfect for grilling or entertaining guests. Property is close to Denver Zoo, Coors Field, I-25, shopping, resturants, and downtown area. New carpet and paint throughout, updated appliances, includes washer & dryer and a bonus room in finished basement. One reserved parking spot available with additional on street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE4751982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Park Ave have any available units?
1939 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Park Ave have?
Some of 1939 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1939 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1939 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1939 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1939 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
