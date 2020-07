300 East Seventeenth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance fire pit game room internet access pool table

In the heart of downtown Denver and steps from the 16th Street Mall, 300 East 17th Apartments offers richly appointed residences that deliver everything you desire. 300 East 17th features studio, one and two bedroom floor plans to fit your lifestyle. You'll find spacious apartment homes with great gourmet kitchens featuring granite countertops, luxurious hardwood floors, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private balconies to take in the gorgeous views of downtown Denver. With added conveniences such as individually controlled air and heat, extra storage, and gourmet kitchens—you’ll discover what makes 300 East 17th Apartments your perfect home.