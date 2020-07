Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving yoga bbq/grill bike storage bocce court coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room hot tub internet access smoke-free community

Wake up to the magnificent views of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver Skyline from your new home here at Eviva on Cherokee Apartments. Within our community's chic yet industrial aesthetic, we have embarked to create the definitive luxury living experience. Residents adore Eviva on Cherokee's collection of amenities that include a resort-style saline swimming pool, an outdoor deck and a 24-hour fitness center complete with a yoga and barre room. Within our apartment homes, the combination of floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed concrete, and stunning finishes leave nothing to be desired.