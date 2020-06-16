All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

1605 Kearney Street

1605 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 2,040 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as City Park. Also nearby are Park Hill Denver Public Library, Walgreens, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Zoo, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary and East High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Kearney Street have any available units?
1605 Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Kearney Street have?
Some of 1605 Kearney Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Kearney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Kearney Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 1605 Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Kearney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 1605 Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Kearney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
