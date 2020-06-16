1605 Kearney Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 2,040 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as City Park. Also nearby are Park Hill Denver Public Library, Walgreens, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Zoo, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary and East High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.