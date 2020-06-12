1590 Little Raven St 604

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fully Furnished Executive Condo - Property Id: 128830



Fully furnished condo in Riverfront Tower one of the most desirable residential buildings in Downtown Denver. Restaurants, cafes, parks and the Millennium Bridge are right below. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1300 square feet plus a large private balcony. Both bedrooms have beautiful Teak hardwood floors, the bathrooms have ceramic tile and Oak hardwood floors throughout the rest of the condo with no carpet. There's a spacious master suite, laundry room with washer and dryer, kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances, one parking spot in the secured and heated garage, new furniture throughout and incredible views of the Pepsi Center, Broncos Stadium and Six Flags with no rail noise. Utilities included except cable, internet and phone, small dogs are allowed with an additional deposit. Lease of 6 to 11 months is $4000 and 12 months or longer is $3800.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128830

Property Id 128830



(RLNE5654349)