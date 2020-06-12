All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1590 Little Raven St 604

1590 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Executive Condo - Property Id: 128830

Fully furnished condo in Riverfront Tower one of the most desirable residential buildings in Downtown Denver. Restaurants, cafes, parks and the Millennium Bridge are right below. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1300 square feet plus a large private balcony. Both bedrooms have beautiful Teak hardwood floors, the bathrooms have ceramic tile and Oak hardwood floors throughout the rest of the condo with no carpet. There's a spacious master suite, laundry room with washer and dryer, kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances, one parking spot in the secured and heated garage, new furniture throughout and incredible views of the Pepsi Center, Broncos Stadium and Six Flags with no rail noise. Utilities included except cable, internet and phone, small dogs are allowed with an additional deposit. Lease of 6 to 11 months is $4000 and 12 months or longer is $3800.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128830
Property Id 128830

(RLNE5654349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Little Raven St 604 have any available units?
1590 Little Raven St 604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 Little Raven St 604 have?
Some of 1590 Little Raven St 604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Little Raven St 604 currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Little Raven St 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Little Raven St 604 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Little Raven St 604 is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Little Raven St 604 offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Little Raven St 604 offers parking.
Does 1590 Little Raven St 604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1590 Little Raven St 604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Little Raven St 604 have a pool?
No, 1590 Little Raven St 604 does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Little Raven St 604 have accessible units?
No, 1590 Little Raven St 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Little Raven St 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 Little Raven St 604 has units with dishwashers.
