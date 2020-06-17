All apartments in Denver
1530 Krameria St

1530 North Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 North Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1367497005 ---- Top floor unit Dark hardwood cabinets Washer & dryer in unit Bar top dining Matching black appliances Hardwood flooring Free wireless internet Includes 94" x 28" x 81" storage unit $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit $50/month (if available) No pets, please Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer - Images shown are of a similar unit, exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change Thank you for viewing Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Krameria St have any available units?
1530 Krameria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Krameria St have?
Some of 1530 Krameria St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Krameria St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Krameria St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Krameria St pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Krameria St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1530 Krameria St offer parking?
No, 1530 Krameria St does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Krameria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Krameria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Krameria St have a pool?
No, 1530 Krameria St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Krameria St have accessible units?
No, 1530 Krameria St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Krameria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Krameria St does not have units with dishwashers.
