Infinity on Logan.

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45/person
Deposit: $400 (Studio); $500 (1-br); $600 (2-br)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150, refundable
fee: $150, non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit each pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking, $35/month.