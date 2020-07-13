All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Infinity on Logan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Infinity on Logan

8 South Logan Street · (863) 270-3370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Infinity on Logan.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Recently renovated, Infinity on Logan offers brand-new everything, from designer flooring to new kitchens with stainless appliances, to designer tile and vanities in the bathrooms. This 3-story exterior walkup contains mostly 1-bedrooms, and offers on-site laundry and reserved parking. Pets are allowed.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45/person
Deposit: $400 (Studio); $500 (1-br); $600 (2-br)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150, refundable
fee: $150, non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit each pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking, $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Infinity on Logan have any available units?
Infinity on Logan has 2 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Infinity on Logan have?
Some of Infinity on Logan's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Infinity on Logan currently offering any rent specials?
Infinity on Logan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Infinity on Logan pet-friendly?
Yes, Infinity on Logan is pet friendly.
Does Infinity on Logan offer parking?
Yes, Infinity on Logan offers parking.
Does Infinity on Logan have units with washers and dryers?
No, Infinity on Logan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Infinity on Logan have a pool?
No, Infinity on Logan does not have a pool.
Does Infinity on Logan have accessible units?
No, Infinity on Logan does not have accessible units.
Does Infinity on Logan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Infinity on Logan has units with dishwashers.

