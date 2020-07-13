Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Creekside Apartments in Denver, CO 80246 is only 2 miles from Cherry Creek Mall and I 25. We are a smoke free community. Apartments have wood style floors, kitchen with pantry, GE appliances and walk in closets. Most apartment homes have a private balcony/patio, separate dining area, breakfast bar and fireplace. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community features swimming pool, fitness center, and available covered parking. Basketball courts, card operated laundry facilities, on site recycling, picnic/barbecue area and complimentary tea and hot chocolate. Located just 6 minutes from Cherry Creek Reservoir, within 3 miles of Light Rail transportation and The University of Denver. Guarantors welcome!