All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Creekside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Creekside Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Creekside Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr · (415) 944-5819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 21V · Avail. now

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Unit 20K · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Unit 21N · Avail. Aug 16

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2O · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 2K · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 13K · Avail. Jul 19

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16M · Avail. Sep 13

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 15O · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 15C · Avail. Sep 20

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 804 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
volleyball court
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Creekside Apartments in Denver, CO 80246 is only 2 miles from Cherry Creek Mall and I 25. We are a smoke free community. Apartments have wood style floors, kitchen with pantry, GE appliances and walk in closets. Most apartment homes have a private balcony/patio, separate dining area, breakfast bar and fireplace. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community features swimming pool, fitness center, and available covered parking. Basketball courts, card operated laundry facilities, on site recycling, picnic/barbecue area and complimentary tea and hot chocolate. Located just 6 minutes from Cherry Creek Reservoir, within 3 miles of Light Rail transportation and The University of Denver. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. None, assigned: $35/month. Storage closets are available to rent. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. None, assigned: $25/month. Reserved and uncovered parking spots are available for $20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Apartments have any available units?
Creekside Apartments has 25 units available starting at $1,044 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside Apartments have?
Some of Creekside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Creekside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has a pool.
Does Creekside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Creekside Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity