Creekside Apartments

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. None, assigned: $35/month. Storage closets are available to rent. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. None, assigned: $25/month. Reserved and uncovered parking spots are available for $20.