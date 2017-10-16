All apartments in Denver
1421 Steele Street

1421 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 North Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01d8cb6037 ----
Located in the beautiful Congress Park neighborhood, Steele Manor apartments have been completely renovated and feature studios and 1-bedrooms with open, light-filled floor plans and designer flooring throughout. Brand new kitchens feature designer backsplash tile, dark-stained cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave. New bathrooms feature a modern walk-in shower. The building offers on-site laundry, air conditioning, and basic wireless internet. Reserved off-street parking is available. Sorry, no pets are allowed.
The Congress Park neighborhood is filled with some of Denver\'s finest architecture and gardens, and features local coffee shops and retailers, including Dazbog Coffee, Sienna Wine Bar, Madison Street Grill, Wildflower gift shop, The Mindful Bike, and Tattered Cover bookstore. Congress Park itself offers an outdoor pool and soccer field, and is several steps away from the Botanic Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Steele Street have any available units?
1421 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Steele Street have?
Some of 1421 Steele Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Steele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Steele Street pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Steele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1421 Steele Street offer parking?
No, 1421 Steele Street does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Steele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Steele Street have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Steele Street has a pool.
Does 1421 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Steele Street has units with dishwashers.
