1220 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218 Capitol Hill
Price and availability
VERIFIED 11 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit B-1 · Avail. Aug 11
$1,013
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft
Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 27
$1,095
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft
Unit 7 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,195
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord House.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
Concord House, located at 1220 Emerson Street, offers 1-bedroom apartments with beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens, and contemporary paint colors. This classic vintage building offers wireless internet and on-site laundry.
Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street Parking Only.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Concord House have any available units?
Concord House has 3 units available starting at $1,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord House have?
Some of Concord House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord House currently offering any rent specials?
Concord House is not currently offering any rent specials.