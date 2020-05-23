All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Concord House

Open Now until 5:30pm
1220 North Emerson Street · (571) 339-5385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-1 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 7 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
Concord House, located at 1220 Emerson Street, offers 1-bedroom apartments with beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens, and contemporary paint colors. This classic vintage building offers wireless internet and on-site laundry.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street Parking Only.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Concord House have any available units?
Concord House has 3 units available starting at $1,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord House have?
Some of Concord House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord House currently offering any rent specials?
Concord House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord House pet-friendly?
No, Concord House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Concord House offer parking?
Yes, Concord House offers parking.
Does Concord House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord House have a pool?
No, Concord House does not have a pool.
Does Concord House have accessible units?
No, Concord House does not have accessible units.
Does Concord House have units with dishwashers?
No, Concord House does not have units with dishwashers.

