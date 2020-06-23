All apartments in Denver
1367 Birch St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1367 Birch St

1367 North Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1367 North Birch Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Charming Bungalow in Mayfair - Charming 3-bedroom / 2-bath single-family home in centrally located neighborhood, walking distance to City Park, restaurants, nightlife, and other conveniences. The house offers a large kitchen, working fire place, finished basement, spacious backyard, 2-car garage, and storage room. Recent upgrades include newly remodeled bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, wood floors in the living area, new roof, and new hot water heater. Wonderful family home in an enchanting historic Denver neighborhood.

(RLNE4573862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Birch St have any available units?
1367 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 Birch St have?
Some of 1367 Birch St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Birch St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Birch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1367 Birch St is pet friendly.
Does 1367 Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Birch St does offer parking.
Does 1367 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Birch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Birch St have a pool?
No, 1367 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 1367 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 Birch St does not have units with dishwashers.
