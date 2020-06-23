1367 Birch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Bungalow in Mayfair - Charming 3-bedroom / 2-bath single-family home in centrally located neighborhood, walking distance to City Park, restaurants, nightlife, and other conveniences. The house offers a large kitchen, working fire place, finished basement, spacious backyard, 2-car garage, and storage room. Recent upgrades include newly remodeled bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, wood floors in the living area, new roof, and new hot water heater. Wonderful family home in an enchanting historic Denver neighborhood.



(RLNE4573862)